Dort and the Thunder agreed Thursday to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dort has been one of the Thunder's best development stories. He went undrafted in 2019 and started off on a two-way deal with OKC in July of 2019. Last season, he saw 32.6 minutes per game and averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He's 23 years old, so he fits on the team's rebuilding timeline. Fantasy managers should expect Dort to continue starting, but it's possible his usage actually starts to decline as the roster continues to fill out.