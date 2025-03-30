Dort registered 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 win over Indiana.

It's his best scoring effort in four starts since returning from a three-game absence due to a hip injury. Dort has seen his typically low shot volume during that stretch, but he's been incredibly efficient from long distance while being busier than usual on defense. Since his return, he's averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 boards, 3.5 threes, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting a blistering 58.3 percent (14-for-24) from beyond the arc.