Dort contributed 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 121-113 loss to the Hornets.

Dort led the team from deep en route to a 20-point performance in Thursday's loss. Dort notched his highest scoring total since posting 24 points Dec. 17 against Memphis, connecting on a season-high mark from three.