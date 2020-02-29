Dort had six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds over 25 minutes of action in the Thunder's 133-86 loss to the Bucks on Friday.

Since Dort's 15-point (6-6 FG) outing, he has combined for 12 points in three contests. The rookie from Arizona State attacks the rim with confidence and good strength, but Oklahoma City's push for the five seed isn't the ideal environment to grow. The flashes of talent are merely a mental note at this juncture.