Dort finished with seven points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 132-101 loss to Phoenix.

Dort has scored fewer than 10 points in two of his last three games. While he is averaging 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.5 minutes over his last 10 appearances, his 35.4 field-goal percentage and 25.8 three-point percentage over that span tank much of his value in roto leagues.