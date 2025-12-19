Dort contributed zero points (0-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes during Thursday's 122-101 win over the Clippers.

One game after managing only three points on 1-for-7 shooting, Dort was completely blanked by a Clippers defense that let the rest of the Thunder lineup shoot 50.5 percent from the floor. The 26-year-old forward may still be feeling the effects of an adductor strain that cost him the first three games in December, but he's had a rough start to the season overall on the injury front. Dort's been able to suit up for only 18 of OKC's first 27 games, averaging just 7.5 points, 3.7 boards, 1.6 threes, 1.2 assists and 1.2 combined steals and blocks in 27.7 minutes while shooting what would be a career-low 35.9 percent.