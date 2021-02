Dort posted 11 points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's loss at Memphis.

Dort had a rough night from the field, but he still managed to score in double digits for the fifth straight game. He is averaging 17.0 points per game in that stretch, but he needs to do a better job shooting the ball since he's only making 39.7 percent of his field-goal attempts -- and 23.5 percent of his threes -- in that span.