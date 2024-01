Dort closed Friday's 107-83 win over the Pelicans with four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block in 26 minutes.

Although the Thunder were able to pull away from the Pelicans on the scoreboard Friday, Dort was held to a single-digit scoring total for a third consecutive game, his longest such streak since November. During that time, he's shot just 22.2 percent from the field.