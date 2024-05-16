Dort finished with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 104-92 loss to the Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Dort didn't have his best shooting performance and was particularly woeful from three-point range, but he still delivered decent fantasy value due to his ability to fill the stat sheet. Dort will need to be better Saturday, as the Thunder will try to avoid elimination in a pivotal Game 6 in Dallas, but the odds are against him. Through five games in the series, Dort is averaging just 10.4 points while shooting a meager 31.4 percent from the field.