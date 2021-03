Dort exited Saturday's loss to the Celtics with concussion-like symptoms, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The 21-year-old exited Saturday's contest and continues to be evaluated for a concussion. Dort had 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 16 minutes before suffering the injury. He should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks until the team updates his status.