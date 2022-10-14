Dort won't return to Thursday's preseason finale with a left quad contusion, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Dort hobbled off the court after he suffered a left quad contusion in the first half of the Thunders' final preseason game against the Spurs. With the forward not returning to the game, Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins will likely see an uptick in minutes.
