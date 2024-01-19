Dort (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Dort was sidelined for Thursday's win over Utah, marking his first absence since Dec. 11. If he's sidelined again, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe would be candidates for extra minutes.
