Dort tallied 25 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 39 minutes in Friday's 108-105 win over the Cavaliers.

It was the ninth time in Dort's career where he has logged 39-plus minutes in a regular season game. His 25 points were second on the team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and was a good bounce-back scoring output from his eight-point performance Wednesday against the Bulls. He'll have a tougher time getting good looks at the basket Sunday when the Thunder host the defending champion Nuggets.