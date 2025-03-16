The Thunder announced after Saturday's 113-107 win over the Pistons that Dort experienced hip soreness and will be re-evaluated early Sunday, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Dort looked to be reaching toward his groin area when he suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Saturday's contest, but the Thunder provided more clarity on the nature of his health concern following the game. He finished the night with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes. The Thunder will finish out a back-to-back set with a matchup Sunday against the Bucks, so Dort can be viewed as questionable for that contest.