Dort (hip) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
It's very much unclear if Dort's hip injury is truly legitimate, but it will keep him out of a second straight game after he missed Monday's loss to Washington. Counting Wednesday, Dort will have appeared in only four of the Thunder's last 14 games.
