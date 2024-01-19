Dort (illness) will not play in Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Dort will be forced to sit for the first time since Dec. 11. In his absence, the Thunder could turn to guys like Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe to soak up some minutes.
