Dort (hamstring) is good to go for Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Dort was upgraded to questionable after missing the Thunder's previous six games due to a hamstring injury. Given the length of his absence, the 23-year-old forward will come off the bench. Expect the team to err on the side of caution with Dort's minutes and ease him back into the swing of things.