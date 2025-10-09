Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Will play vs. Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dort (rest) has been cleared to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
Dort will make his preseason debut after missing the first two matchups against the Hornets and Mavericks. The defensive-minded guard missed the first two preseason games for rest purposes.
