Dort (hip) will play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Dort will suit up despite dealing with a hip strain. The defensive-minded wing has been a hit-or-miss player to start the campaign, but over his last two contests, he's averaged 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 31.0 minutes.
