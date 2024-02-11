Dort totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and two assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 146-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Dort managed just five points in 18 minutes, scoring single digits for the eighth time in the past 10 games. Despite serving as a starter for the Thunder, Dort is outside the top 200 for the season, averaging 9.7 points per game to go with 3.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.7 three-pointers. Managers can leave him on waivers in all but deeper leagues.