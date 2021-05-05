Dort recorded 10 points (3-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Kings.
Dort is now coming off back-to-back 10-point performances, but perhaps the most concerning factor seems to be that his shot has abandoned him completely. He's shooting a meager 28.9 percent from the field over his last five appearances, a span in which he's averaging 15.8 points on 15.2 shots per contest.
