Dort (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Dort will miss a second straight game Wednesday for the Thunder while nursing a hip issue. Oklahoma City will likely turn to Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams to help shoulder the load, with Jalen Williams (hip) also sidelined for this game.
