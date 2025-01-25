Dort is out for Sunday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to right knee soreness.
Dort will miss his first game since Dec. 28 on Sunday due to right knee soreness. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso are all candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence.
