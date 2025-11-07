site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Won't play Friday
RotoWire Staff
Dort (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings.
Dort will miss a second straight game due to a shoulder issue. The team will likely pivot Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
