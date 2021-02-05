Dort (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Dort will sit out Friday due to a sore left knee sustained during Wednesday's game against the Rockets. In his stead Kenrich Williams, who posted 19 points and six rebounds Wednesday, should get more run.
