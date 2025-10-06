Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dort (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's exhibition versus the Mavericks, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.
Dort will wind up skipping the Thunder's first two preseason road games, but we suspect he'll be in uniform for Thursday's preseason home opener against the Hornets. His absence should open up some minutes for Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell.
