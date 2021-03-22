Dort will not play Monday against the Timberwolves due to a sore toe.

Dort played through the issue in each of the last two games, but the Thunder will use the second night of the back-to-back set to build in some rest for the defensive-minded wing. Dort is coming off of one of his better games of the season, as he finished Sunday's win over Houston with 23 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and three three-pointers.