default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dort (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Dort will miss his third straight game due to a right upper trap strain. With the gritty wing, along with Aaron Wiggins (thigh) and Jalen Williams (wrist), sidelined, Ajay Mitchell is a candidate to make his third consecutive start, while Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso should also see expanded roles. Dort's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Warriors.

More News