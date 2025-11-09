Dort (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Dort will miss his third straight game due to a right upper trap strain. With the gritty wing, along with Aaron Wiggins (thigh) and Jalen Williams (wrist), sidelined, Ajay Mitchell is a candidate to make his third consecutive start, while Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso should also see expanded roles. Dort's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Warriors.