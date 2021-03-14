Dort will not be available for Sunday's game versus Memphis, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The reason behind the absence is unclear, but it's likely that the Thunder are simply building in some rest for Dort on the second night of a back-to-back set. He finished Saturday's game against the Knicks with 14 points behind a perfect 10-for-10 night at the free throw line.
