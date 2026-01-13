default-cbs-image
Dort (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against San Antonio.

Dort was a late addition to the injury report due to a sore left foot, and the issue will prevent him from facing the Spurs on Tuesday night. Dort's next chance to play will come Thursday against Houston. In the meantime, look for Ajay Mitchell and Aaron Wiggins to pick up the slack

