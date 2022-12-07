Dort has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Memphis due to a left knee contusion.
Dort was a late addition to Oklahoma City's injury report, and he'll be unable to suit up due to his knee issue. Kenrich Williams (knee) has also been ruled out, so Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins should see increased run against the Grizzlies.
