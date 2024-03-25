Dort won't return to Sunday's game against the Bucks due to a face/nose contusion, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Dort took a shot to the face in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup and won't return for the final several minutes with the game out of hand. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, but Aaron Wiggins and Gordon Hayward could see increased roles if Dort misses additional time.