Leons produced 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in 23 minutes of Sunday's 135-114 preseason win over Charlotte.

Leons played in six regular-season games with Oklahoma City during the 2024-25 campaign, but he didn't see the floor much playing time with 3.5 minutes per contest. The Thunder signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal back in July, presumably to lock up his G League rights for the upcoming season.