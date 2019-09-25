Thunder's Markel Brown: Joins Thunder
Brown agreed to a contract with the Thunder on Tuesday.
It's likely that Brown's contract is for training camp, and he'll hope to make OKC's final roster. Brown played overseas in Turkey last season. He last played in 2017-18 for the Rockets, where he saw 7.8 minutes per game across four appearances.
