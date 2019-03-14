Thunder's Markieff Morris: Active for Thursday
Morris (neck) will be active and could play Thursday against the Pacers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Morris was initially listed as out by the Thunder, but he'll end up being a true game-time call. "He's trying to play. I think he feels considerably better than he did yesterday," stated head coach Billy Donovan. Morris will go through pregame warmups before being reevaluated, at which point his status will be revealed.
