Thunder's Markieff Morris: Coming off bench Saturday

Morris will come off the bench Saturday against the Spurs.

Morris started in place of Paul George (shoulder) during OKC's previous contest, but coach Billy Donovan will opt to give Dennis Schroder the starting nod this time around. Since joining the Thunder, Morris is averaging 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds across 17.5 minutes.

