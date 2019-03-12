Thunder's Markieff Morris: Doubtful to return Monday
Morris is doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Jazz after leaving the game with neck soreness, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Morris managed just eight minutes Monday before being forced to leave with neck soreness. If he is unable to return, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday against the Nets.
