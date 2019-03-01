Thunder's Markieff Morris: Draws spot start

Morris will start at small forward Thursday against Philadelphia, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Morris will take the place of Paul George, who has been ruled out Thursday due to shoulder soreness. Morris is just returning from an extended absence himself, as he missed 20 games with a neck injury. In his first three contests back from injury, he's averaging 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

