Thunder's Markieff Morris: Draws spot start
Morris will start at small forward Thursday against Philadelphia, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Morris will take the place of Paul George, who has been ruled out Thursday due to shoulder soreness. Morris is just returning from an extended absence himself, as he missed 20 games with a neck injury. In his first three contests back from injury, he's averaging 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
More News
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...