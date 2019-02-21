Thunder's Markieff Morris: Full participant at practice
Morris (neck) fully participated in Thursday's practice, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Morris had been battling a neck injury since just after Christmas, but he appears to be fully recovered coming out of the All-Star break. The versatile forward, who hasn't played since Dec. 26, signed with the Thunder a week ago and could make his debut as early as Friday night against Utah. Morris will likely come off the bench behind Jerami Grant, and his addition could spell the end of Patrick Patterson's time in the regular rotation.
