Thunder's Markieff Morris: Improved performance Saturday

Morris ended with 10 points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, and two blocks in 20 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 loss to the Kings.

Morris played 20 minutes in his second game for the Thunder, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds. Many of the starters appeared flat after Friday's double-overtime game meaning Morris was able to increase his playing time. His role will likely be to backup Jerami Grant as an energy player off the bench, which is going to make it hard to have any value outside of deeper formats.