Thunder's Markieff Morris: Listed out Thursday
Morris (neck) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
A neck injury cost Morris a chunk of time earlier this season, and the issue appears to have resurfaced of late. Thursday will mark his second straight absence after he was held out of Wednesday's win over the Nets.
