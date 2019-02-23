Thunder's Markieff Morris: Makes team debut
Morris (neck) played 17 minutes off the bench Friday in the Thunder's 148-147 double-overtime win over the Jazz, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG), two assists and one steal.
Morris checked into the contest in the first quarter in what amounted to his first appearance Dec. 26 after a nearly two-month recovery from neck surgery. Perhaps as a result of the long layoff as well as his limited practice time with his new team, Morris played a more muted role during his time on the court. As he becomes further removed from the injury and gains familiarity with his teammates, Morris should gradually settle in as the second-unit scoring threat he was for the Wizards earlier in the campaign.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...