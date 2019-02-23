Thunder's Markieff Morris: Makes team debut

Morris (neck) played 17 minutes off the bench Friday in the Thunder's 148-147 double-overtime win over the Jazz, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG), two assists and one steal.

Morris checked into the contest in the first quarter in what amounted to his first appearance Dec. 26 after a nearly two-month recovery from neck surgery. Perhaps as a result of the long layoff as well as his limited practice time with his new team, Morris played a more muted role during his time on the court. As he becomes further removed from the injury and gains familiarity with his teammates, Morris should gradually settle in as the second-unit scoring threat he was for the Wizards earlier in the campaign.