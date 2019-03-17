Thunder's Markieff Morris: Plays 17 minutes in Saturday's loss

Morris had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 110-88 loss to the Warriors.

Morris has amassed eight points across 17 minutes in each of the last two contests, contributing nearly identical stat lines. He has had some good games here and there since joining the Thunder in late February, but thus far Morris hasn't been able to earn enough minutes to make a consistent impact outside of deeper formats.