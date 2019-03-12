Thunder's Markieff Morris: Questionable Wednesday
Morris (neck) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Morris left Monday's game against the Jazz after suffering the neck injury. His status Wednesday will depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. Patrick Patterson could see a return to the rotation should he ultimately sit out.
