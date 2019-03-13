Thunder's Markieff Morris: Ruled out Wednesday
Morris (neck) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Nets, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
After undergoing pregame warm-ups, Morris' neck was still bothering him too much to play Wednesday. In his absence, Patrick Patterson could see an increased role. Morris should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
