Thunder's Markieff Morris: Scores 12 points in Friday's loss

Morris tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 118-110 loss to the Clippers.

Morris played well off the bench for the Thunder on Friday, helping keep things close down the stretch. He has struggled to have any real fantasy value since moving to Oklahoma City and the fact he only played 17 minutes with many of the starting unit in foul trouble, does not bode well for things moving forward. He can be left on the waivers in all competitive formats at this stage.