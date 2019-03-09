Thunder's Markieff Morris: Scores 12 points in Friday's loss
Morris tallied 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 118-110 loss to the Clippers.
Morris played well off the bench for the Thunder on Friday, helping keep things close down the stretch. He has struggled to have any real fantasy value since moving to Oklahoma City and the fact he only played 17 minutes with many of the starting unit in foul trouble, does not bode well for things moving forward. He can be left on the waivers in all competitive formats at this stage.
More News
-
Thunder's Markieff Morris: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Thunder's Markieff Morris: Scores 17 in loss•
-
Thunder's Markieff Morris: Draws spot start•
-
Thunder's Markieff Morris: Improved performance Saturday•
-
Thunder's Markieff Morris: Makes team debut•
-
Thunder's Markieff Morris: Full participant at practice•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...