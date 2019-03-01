Thunder's Markieff Morris: Scores 17 in loss
Morris finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal over 37 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Morris came out strong in his fourth game in Oklahoma City, and he was due a big performance after having missed many games due to sickness and recovering from neck surgery. He's been a welcomed addition to Brad Stevens and company, but his general fantasy production is best reserved for deeper leagues.
