Thunder's Markieff Morris: To join Thunder
Morris has agreed to a contract with the Thunder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Morris, who was released by the Pelicans on Feb 7., was given clearance by doctors earlier this week to play. In joining the Thunder, Morris figures to slot in as a reserve frontcourt option, even potentially playing some small-ball center for OKC in matchups that dictate the change. He might struggle to find the 26.0 minutes per game he was seeing with Washington earlier in the year considering the impressive play of Jerami Grant at power forward, but Morris could be worth a speculative add in a variety of fantasy formats.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...