Thunder's Markieff Morris: To join Thunder

Morris has agreed to a contract with the Thunder, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Morris, who was released by the Pelicans on Feb 7., was given clearance by doctors earlier this week to play. In joining the Thunder, Morris figures to slot in as a reserve frontcourt option, even potentially playing some small-ball center for OKC in matchups that dictate the change. He might struggle to find the 26.0 minutes per game he was seeing with Washington earlier in the year considering the impressive play of Jerami Grant at power forward, but Morris could be worth a speculative add in a variety of fantasy formats.