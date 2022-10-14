Chriss (knee) didn't take the floor during Thursday's preseason finale versus the Spurs.
Chriss hasn't been with the team throughout camp and the preseason, so it's unclear what his future holds with the team. Chriss has also reportedly been dealing with a knee issue.
