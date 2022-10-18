Muscala (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Muscala didn't participate in the preseason while working his way back from an ankle injury, but it appears he'll avoid missing regular-season action. The big man will likely log more minutes than was expected after rookie second-overall pick Chet Holmgren suffered a season-ending Linsfranc injury at a pro-am event in late August.